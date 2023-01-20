The Land
Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp attracts plenty of beef enthusiasts

Brett Tindal
Brett Tindal
January 20 2023 - 8:00pm
More than 110 young beef enthusiasts have gathered at Morgan Park at Warwick this week for the Santa Gertrudis National Youth Camp.

