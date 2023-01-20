More than 110 young beef enthusiasts have gathered at Morgan Park at Warwick this week for the Santa Gertrudis National Youth Camp.
It is the second time in four years the event has taken place after ticks in 2020 and COVID in 2022 cancelled the camp.
Kicking off on Wednesday, it has attracted people from eight to 18 years of age who undertake education on showing and preparing cattle and stud and commercial competitions.
Among the major awards to be announced on Saturday is the RJ Kleberg Scholarship Award, named after a breed founder RJ Kleberg, awarded to a competitor who shows a love for animals, high energy to participate and is popular among their peers.
The champion herdsperson receives a donated stud heifer.
A presentation dinner and auction was set to be held on Friday night
