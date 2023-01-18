The Land
Home/News

Day 1 at ANZ Crookwell Merino ewe comp| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
January 18 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Cartwright, Kempton, Laggan, with his Thalabah-blood, February-shorn maiden ewes.

The two major issues concerning the wool industry, mulesing and shearers, were once again the topics of discussion during the 15 th Annual ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell Flock Ewe Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.