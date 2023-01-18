Day 1 at ANZ Crookwell Merino ewe comp| Photos

The two major issues concerning the wool industry, mulesing and shearers, were once again the topics of discussion during the 15 th Annual ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell Flock Ewe Competition.
Seven flocks were open for inspection and judging by return judge Cam Munro, Egelabra, Warren, and David Motley, Gerar Station, Nyngan.
Mr Munro said the breeders make the best decisions for the welfare of their sheep and the management of their property, and if it involves mulesing at lambmarking, then that might well be the best tool in the tool box towards making money from the sheep.
"There are problems with chemicals breaking down and lack of available staff, which have been exacerbated by the very wet season," he said.
"But there isn't a premium in our pastoral country for non-mulesed wool."
When discussing ways around reducing flystrike, Mr Motley said having the correct structure goes a long way to assist to negating the perennial problem.
"The sheep have to walk long distances and if they have good shoulders and good topline it also reduces the opportunity for flystrike," he said.
"Mulesing is the best practice in our country, we have to be careful about what the end buyer thinks, but I also to careful in looking after my sheep."
At Flowerburn, Peelwood, Bruce Fitzell said he and his son Daniel had hosted a learner shearer school last year which was a great success.
"A few of the learners went on to a novice school held at Dubbo, and they all have jobs," Mr Fitzell said.
"We have to provide the chance for young people to get into the shearing industry and AWI do a great job in supporting the schools, with trainers and start-up kit for the learners."
The follow-up of the young people is important so that they have support from woolgrowers and Mr Munro thought it very important to continue mentoring the learners who have been at schools on your place.
"If you run a shearing school on your farm and you see some good young people coming through, follow them up," he said.
"Encourage them, it does work."
Mr Motley also thought it important for the shearer to be open and honest with the woolgrower.
"If they have cut a teat of a ewe I want to know about it," he said.
"Then I can take her out of the system and don't sell her to another breeder who will then wonder why her lamb died."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
