A MOTHER and her daughter have been killed as police investigate the moments leading up to a deadly crash.
Police confirmed the woman was driving the vehicle and headed north towards Queensland on the Bruxner Highway, near Boggabilla, on Tuesday when the tragedy occurred.
It's understood the woman was returning to Queensland with the three children in the car, when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a paddock about midday on Tuesday.
Emergency services including police and ambulance paramedics - from both NSW and Queensland - rushed to the scene, near Tucker Tucker Road.
The woman and her daughter died at the scene, police confirmed.
"Two other children were located near the crashed vehicle, they've been take to hospital with non life-threatening injuries," a police spokesperson said.
The road was closed for several hours as police pieced together the moments leading up to the deadly crash, and processed the scene.
"Officers from New England Police District have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash," the police spokesperson said.
"A report will be prepared for the coroner."
The crash is the first fatality recorded on New England and North West roads for 2023.
"A double fatal - two family members, it is very sad," the police spokesperson said.
"We've had plenty of near misses on roads this year where people have suffered serious injury, or been airlifted to hospital with injuries, but a double fatal is very sad for all those involved, and community members and emergency services who attended."
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
