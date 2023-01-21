International Dairy Week is underway at Tatura, Victoria.
The event kicked off on the weekend with events firmly focused on young people.
Showmanship and clinic workshops were held on Saturday followed by a Youth Challenge Trial, Victorian judging and parading finals, a Fancy Dress Competition and the Sherri Martin Youth Showmanship Classes on Sunday.
The youth theme continued on Monday morning with the ABS Australia/Ridley All Breeds National Youth Show.
The event continues with the Red and White Holstein Show and Illawarra Show on Monday afternoon.
The Ayrshire Show, Guernsey Show and Brown Swiss Show will be held on Tuesday.
The Jersey Show starts Tuesday afternoon and finishes on Wednesday, while the Holstein Show starts on Wednesday afternoon and finishes on Thursday.
The hotly contested interbreed competitions will be held on Wednesday afternoon (junior interbreed) and Thursday (intermediate and senior interbreed).
Australia's Grand Champion will be crowned on Thursday afternoon.
The all breeds Create the Future sale will be held on Wednesday night.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
