The 2023 Geurie Rodeo was held over a wonderful two days

By Tom Barber
January 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Months after rain forced the 2022 Geurie Rodeo to be cancelled, a record number of entrants were welcomed by a crowd of more than 1500 people on Saturday and Sunday.

