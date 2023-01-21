Months after rain forced the 2022 Geurie Rodeo to be cancelled, a record number of entrants were welcomed by a crowd of more than 1500 people on Saturday and Sunday.
The annual Rodeo at Geurie Showground returned in a big way and it was a welcome return following the last event in December 2021.
Event organiser Greg Frewin couldn't have asked for a much better reception after the dust settled on what can only be considered a successful display.
"It was good, we had record entries and a big crowd," he said.
"Some people are saying that it was a record but that isn't official yet, we definitely had record entries."
Read more:
While the entry numbers were record-breaking, Frewin wasn't aware of the exact numbers of spectators who made their way through the gates but he had a rough idea.
"There was atleast 1500 we know that much so far," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.