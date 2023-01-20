The Land
Home/News
Watch

Tamworth Country Music Festival: the Golden Gig lets country artists under 17 battle it out

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Charli Sullivan, 11, travels with her family around Australia singing, but stopped at the country music capital to throw her cowgirl hat in the ring for the Golden Gig competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.