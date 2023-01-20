Charli Sullivan, 11, travels with her family around Australia singing, but stopped at the country music capital to throw her cowgirl hat in the ring for the Golden Gig competition.
"We always had music in our lives, but especially country music," she said.
"My dad inspired me to write songs. I started writing my own songs when I was eight years old."
The Golden Gig, a talent quest for people under 17 years of age in two categories, 12 and under and 13 to 17, offers winners a place in The CMAA Academy of country music, $500 cash, guitars, a Capitol Music voucher, and mentoring sessions with Golden Guitar winner Amber Lawrence.
Jack Gregory, 12, travelled 10 hours by car with his father from their farm in Staghorn Flats to live out his dream of visiting Tamworth.
The country music fan sang his own song on the stage, Big Fish, about fishing on the riverside with his father.
"I see all the big stars here, and I want to be like that one day," he said.
The gig goes off every weekday from 10am until 2pm, with the talent quest starting at 11am following children's entertainment, Lindi Jane Ventriloquist and Snap Kakadu club.
The top five from each category will perform at the grand final on Saturday, January 21 from 10am to 12:30pm. Judges include Lyn Bowtell, Amber Lawrence and Roger Corbett from The Bushwackers. Among competitors is last year's winner Mackenzie Lee, returning to have another crack at winning gold.
