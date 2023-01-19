A truck has crash on a main Riverina Highway, causing major traffic disruptions in the region's east.
At about 10am on Thursday morning, a livestock truck rolled over at the intersection of Cobb Highway and Napier Street next to the Edward River in downtown Deniliquin.
Emergency services including Fire & Rescue NSW personnel raced to the scene following reports of the incident.
The crash is proving a headache for motorists with heavy traffic banked up in both directions on the Cobb Highway with alternating stop/slow conditions in place.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
