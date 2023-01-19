The running of the 2023 Gilgandra Cup drew a large crowd of racegoers on January 2.
Fashions in the field were again a popular drawcard.
The award for Best Dressed Couple went to Ross and Leanne Kapernick from Rockhampton.
Emma Nixon, from Dubbo, won the Best Dressed Lady category, and the runner-up was Trish Wendland from Dubbo.
The feature race, the 2023 Gilgandra Services Club Gilgandra Cup over 1280m, was won by the Michael Mulholland, Dubbo-trained Cheptegi, ridden by Serg Lisnyy.
While the Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bob Foran Memorial Gilgandra Town Plate over 1100m, was won by the Melanie O'Gorman, Tamworth trained So Country and ridden by Mikayla Weir.
Dubbo-based trainer Brett Robb and jockey Clayton Gallagher combined to win two races with Hardly The End and Sizzle Minizzle, while Clayton also booted home another winner, Toongi Bound for Gulgong trainer Brett Thompson.
