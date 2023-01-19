A cold and cloudy day at Crookwell after a steady fall of rain overnight cooled conditions for looking over the seven flocks entered in the second day of the 15th ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell flock ewe competition.
Judges were Cam Munro, Egelabra, Warren, returning after last years competition and David Motley, Gerar Station, Nyngan.
A common problem across all the woolgrowing districts in NSW this past year has been the excessive rain which fell during the spring, and with much of it losing its nutritive value during the summer, sheep will need to be supplementary fed until the autumn break.
And the Crookwell district has not been immune to the many issues associated with raising Merino sheep during a wet year.
In fact, many were the comments - that is was certainly easier in a dry year.
Recognising that the ewes presented by the seven woolgrowers had not grown out as well as the breeders would have preferred was understood by the judges.
Management of the sheep has been a big issue last year with the amount of pasture grown, and David Motley said it was a credit to all entrants that they had managed to present their maiden ewes in reasonable condition.
"It has presented many challenges for all woolgrowers, with fly and worms among the most serious," he said.
"The pasture has been too much for all sheep, but for young sheep and especially the weaners has proved to be a big problem.
Another issue which was raised by Shannon Arnall, was the practice of classing the maiden ewes.
Mr Arnall is an ex-shearer and said he thought he knew a bit about wool, but admitted his knowledge of sheep was limited.
But for many years he had classed his own flock - that is until about three years ago, when Stu Hodgson, AWI sheep industry co-ordinator told the crowd that it was a good idea to have an independent person to class the sheep.
"I took the suggestion on board and got Andrew Combe, Elders, Goulburn, who was my wool rep. to class my sheep," Mr Arnall said.
"They have really improved in that time."
