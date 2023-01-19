The Land
Home/News

National junior rodeo finals

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was plenty of action in Tamworth with the staging of the first round of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) national junior rodeo finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.