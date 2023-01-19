There was plenty of action in Tamworth with the staging of the first round of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) national junior rodeo finals.
It was the first of three rounds where young women and men will pit their skills in the giant amphitheater of the Australian Equine Livestock and Events Centre (AELEC).
The junior finals will be held each morning while the seniors begin in the evening and go into the night.
