Natural capital accounting benchmarking project sets producers up for success

Participants and presenters at Landcare Farming and Accounting for Nature's Natural Capital Accounting Benchmarking workshop in Sydney. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Landcare Australia.

During his 20-plus years in natural areas management, Pete Ryan, OAM, has always been on the lookout for ways farmers can be rewarded for their environmental stewardship.



Now, with environmental markets set to take off across Australia, he is excited for farmers who can opt in to the opportunities being provided through natural capital accounting.

"Many farmers make huge contributions to the health of land and water across Australia," Pete said.



"Natural capital accounting supports them to be proud of the work they do by giving them the evidence they need to get paid for it."

Natural capital accounting provides standardised, quantifiable assessments of the physical state of environmental assets including soils, native vegetation and wildlife.



These measures can then be used to understand whether on-farm actions are improving or degrading natural capital and establish a link between environmental condition and economic decision-making.



Accounting for Nature's Chrissy Elmer sets up a site to demonstrate how the condition of native vegetation is measured in the field.Picture supplied

It's a method that's becoming increasingly critical in agricultural markets, which is why Landcare Farming and Accounting for Nature have stepped up to help.

Through their Natural Capital Accounting Benchmarking Project, they've delivered 30 natural capital accounting workshops from Albany to Theodore, training over 300 landholders, farmers, graziers and landcarers in practical methods, and helping them to develop environmental baseline reports for their properties.

"A lot of people are trying to get a head start in biodiversity markets by implementing a framework, and this project is about providing them with the skills they need to put this into action," Accounting for Nature's Dr Amanda Hansson said, who has been training landholders in natural capital accounting for over two years.

"The opportunities are massive," continued Amanda.



"We're seeing more and more financial institutions taking environmental data into consideration in their risk assessments, as well as a growing number of consumers being interested in production transparency."

With awareness about the importance of natural capital accounting on the rise, the workshops proved overwhelmingly popular, prompting Landcare Farming and Accounting for Nature to extend the project to include two practical field assessment training days in Gympie and Sydney.

Participants and presenters at the Natural Capital Accounting Benchmarking workshop in Sydney identify grass species in the field. Picture supplied

Landscape architect and farm manager Steven Batley runs a farm-to-plate operation in Bathurst and attended the Sydney field day in November 2022.



He explained that hearing from experts and likeminded producers about the benefits natural capital accounting methods could bring to a range of business models was invaluable.

"It's a scalable approach, and for me it's all about integrity.



"You can say to people that what you produce is environmentally positive, but it's about having a process in place to prove that.



"You need verification of outcomes," Steven said.

"Being walked through the process and practical application was really worthwhile.



"It's bolstered my confidence that the soil, nutrient and biodiversity measurement we're doing on-farm is the right way to go."

It is both this confidence and the support provided to explore and engage with environmental markets, that Landcare farming manager Angela Hammond considers the most critical outcomes of the project and she wants landholders to know that Landcare Farming is here to help.

Natural Capital Accounting Benchmarking workshop participants undertake measures of canopy cover. Picture supplied

"Environmental markets will be a game-changer for the industry, and it's important that farmers and graziers across Australia are getting the support they need to get their foot in the door right from the start," Angela said.



"Whether it's through taking part in a natural capital assessment training day, attending a webinar or reaching out to Landcare for support, we want to make sure producers are set up for success."

To find out more about the Natural Capital Accounting Benchmarking Project, farmers, graziers and landholders across Australia are invited to join an upcoming webinar on natural capital accounting and emerging environmental markets in April, or visit: https://landcareaustralia.org.au/naturalcapital