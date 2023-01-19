Grafton yarded 539 head of store cattle on Thursday, during the second split-agency sale, with Farrell and McCrohan selling weaner steers 200 kilograms to 300kg at an average $1105.69 and reaching a top bid of $1313.55.
Those best-priced calves, 10 head at 255kg, came off Heifer Station to sell for 514.2 cents a kilogram and went back to a paddock in the Armidale district.
Station director Robert Page said the pen was the first of many new season calves which will come to market over the coming weeks.
Of course dollar value continues to soften, back 55c/kg on similar weight steers in December.
"This is only a correction of what had been a very high price," Mr Page said.
Bullocks on Thursday averaged 291.4c/kg (316.3c/kg last month) to sit at $1140.
Quality steers more than 500kg made the top money on the day of $1789.20 for a Charolais over first cross Brahman/Hereford steer 600kg that made 298.2c/kg.
Two tooth Angus, 450kg, made 378.2c/kg or $1701.90.
Two tooth black-baldy faced Angus cross from Darryl McLennan, Nymboida, 423kg made 370c/kg or $1567.18.
Charolais/Santa Gertrudis steers 312.5kg from the Kroehnert family, who run breeders at Cangai, brought bids to 420.2c/kg or $1313.13
Milk tooth Angus steers from the McDonald family, Dorrigo, 315.8kg made 400c/kg or $1263.33.
A well-structured Brahman steer, nice and quiet, 445kg brought 302.2c/kg or $1344.79 from Springwood Grazing at Ulmarra.
A dozen Angus/Devon steers from George Want, Glenugie - who keeps his family-bred Devon cows at Cangai - made 378.2c/kg for 280kg or $1058.
"You get better price with Angus but you gain more calves with Devon cows," he said.
Peter Usher from Dorrigo bought Angus steers, nine months and fully vaccinated from Keys and McDonald, 339kg for 462.2c/kg or $1566.86.
The Winter family at Lilydale sold Simmental/Droughtmaster 240.7kg for 488.2c/kg or $1175.17.
Heifers 200 to 300kg averaged 375.6c/kg or $942.94 to reach 474.2c/kg and $1201.52.
CQ Pastoral at Baryulgil sold 66 head including a pen of Angus/F1 heifers, on their first calf to Sara Park Angus bulls, 412.5c/kg for $1260. Milk tooth Angus cross from the same Baryulgil property 317.1kg made 406c/kg or $1287.99 going to the Inverell district.
A pen of soft Limousin/Angus from Gary Johnson, Carrs Creek, 242.5kg, made 474.2c/kg or $1149.93.
Cows with calves sold liveweight averaged $1836.79 and sold to a top of $2500 for Amos Vale blood Hereford cows with Santa cross calves from vendor of the week Swamp Pastoral Co, Palmers Channel.
Cows averaged 261c/kg or $1320 reaching a top of 276.26c/kg to make $2043, for a 740kg Angus, pregnancy undetected.
Saro Pastoral, Baryulgil, sold prime conditioned Santa/Hereford cows running with the Angus bull, 600kg, for $1720, going to a hunter processor.
