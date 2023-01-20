The Land
ABCRA national finals round 1 for senior competitions.

By Zac Lowe
January 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Round one for senior competitors in the ABCRA Nationals Finals got off to a fine start for Moree barrel racer Wendy Caban, Willow Tree steer undecorating champion Sallie Pilgrim, and Tamworth bronc rider Luke Morgan.

