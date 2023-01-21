The Land
Home/News

Man dies in horror Range Rover roll over in New England region

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 21 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man dies in horror Range Rover roll over in New England region

A man has died after being thrown from the Range Rover he was driving when it rolled several times near Tenterfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.