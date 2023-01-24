The Land
Home/News
Free

Amazingly wins the 2023 Deepwater Cup | Photos

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was plenty to see on and off the track at the Deepwater Cup with hasty horses and fine fashions there on the big day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.