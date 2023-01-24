There was plenty to see on and off the track at the Deepwater Cup with hasty horses and fine fashions there on the big day.
On the track, Wayne Oakenfall trained the winning quinella in the 2023 Deepwater Cup with, Amazingly saluting the judge and Aytobe finishing in second place. Ballybrack, trained by Keith Smith, finished third.
In other races, Robert Knight trained a double with Court On winning under apprentice Chelsea Hillier and Rock Pearl also won with jockey Kasie Stanley on board.
Both of those jockeys had good days with Stanley bookending the meeting while Hillier scored a riding treble.
There was also some fantastically dressed people of all ages there to watch the big race and compete in the Fashions on the Field.
Check out our photo gallery above for photos from the Fashions competition.
