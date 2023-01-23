Shiny cars and motorbikes, antique machinery, an art show, and model trains were all on show at the Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival, supported by a great menu of lamb and potato meals and snacks.
The festival kicked off on January 11 and ran through to Sunday.
The Land's Simon Chamberlain was down on the grounds on Saturday to soak up all the atmosphere and grab some great photos of all the attendees having a ball.
Not already a digital subscriber? Sign up for as little as $3.75 a week. Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
The Lamb and Potato Festival brings together the whole Guyra community with local organisations helping out each year.
A large percentage of the money raised at the festival is then disbursed to community organisations while some funds are kept aside to make small improvements to the kitchen facility so it can cope with the growing demands.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.