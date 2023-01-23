The Land
Photos from the 2023 Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:57am, first published 9:30am
Shiny cars and motorbikes, antique machinery, an art show, and model trains were all on show at the Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival, supported by a great menu of lamb and potato meals and snacks.

