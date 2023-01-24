Before last Friday's Deniliquin store sheep sale began, Elders Deniliquin's John Fitzpatrick said he thought wethers could get to $125 a head.
Boasting a total yarding of 28,056, the prices exceeded even Mr Fitzpatrick's estimations with a yard of 653 May/June 2022 drop, September shorn North Run Pastoral wethers out of Wanganella reaching a top of $136. In total, 11,484 wethers were sold to an average of $94.18.
Senior livestock auctioneer at Elders Deniliquin, Jason Andrews, said the sale went "pretty good".
"Wethers exceeded expectations with what the 12 to 16kg fat lamb market is doing," he said.
"We thought the sale could have been a bit of a kick in the guts with how the market was behaving but overall it was pretty good.
"I think the wethers were $10 better than what we thought they would be.
"Some of that comes down to good lines of wethers being offered and a reduced yarding.
"I gave my clients an estimate which was between $10 and $15 less than what they actually got for their sheep."
Merino ewes averaged $168.20 for the 12,605 with the top priced lot of 237 sold by AM Hanson and D Martin for $257.
"Top end Merino ewes sold very well, above expectations," Mr Andrews said.
"I think expectations were dampened a bit by what had happened in the market the previous week.
"While the top end sheep exceeded expectations, the smaller, mixed lots weren't as good. People want scanned-in-lamb ewes, not straight to pasture ewes."
Keith Buckingham, The Frontage, Jerilderie, purchased 898 April/May 2021 drop, August shorn Merino ewes from RL and AH Rollinson, 550 head at $252 from Goolgumbla and 348 from Hawks Nest at $243 a head.
Mr Buckingham said the price was a bit higher than expected.
"Driving over I thought I may be able to get them $50 cheaper but once I saw all the cars there, I knew it wasn't going to be easy," he said.
"Younger sheep have been too expensive and if it gets hot, these ewes will handle it a bit better.
"I've been working with Goolgumbla blood for a while now and it produces a good wool clip and a big, strong body ideal for lambing.
"I have a lot of old sheep and I needed to re-stock as my flock hasn't built up as fast as I wanted.
"These ewes will be going to Poll Dorset rams."
Mr Buckingham said the wool on the sheep on offer helped make his mind up.
"They have a very similar wool to what my sheep have now and was the same across both lots I purchased," he said.
"I am very confident these new ewes will provide lambs which grow big and strong with a lot of wool."
Lambs recorded an average of $109.03 for the 3,792 sold, with three lots sharing top price honours of $142 per head. Ewes with lambs at foot averaged $150 for the 70 sold while 39 rams averaged $224.10 and 66 ram lambs averaged $38.91.
Mr Andrews said that while the sale prices were down, it was more a reflection of last year's prices rather than this year's sheep.
"People bought lambs at inflated prices last year and there was no money in it," he said.
