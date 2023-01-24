The Land
Wethers exceed expectations at annual Deniliquin store sheep sale

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
January 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Elders Corowa's Steve Grantham with Keith Buckingham, The Frontage, Jerilderie, with the yard of 550 April/May 2021 drop, August shorn Merino ewes purchased for $252 per head from Goolgumbla. Photo: Denis Howard

Before last Friday's Deniliquin store sheep sale began, Elders Deniliquin's John Fitzpatrick said he thought wethers could get to $125 a head.

Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

