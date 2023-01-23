A very wet 2022 certainly tested the management skills of the Merino breeders who had entered their flocks in the 15th Annual ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell Flock Ewe Competition.
As one entrant, Brad Cartwright, Kempton, Laggan, explained on the opening morning ... "it was wet nearly all year," with 1729mm rain recorded from September 2021.
"I'm happy enough with these ewes considering the season," Mr Cartwright said.
"Worms have been a big problem with the drenches breaking down very easily.
"We were flat out getting four weeks control before we had to bring the ewes in again."
But with reasonably dry weather during December and January, Mr Cartwright said his September 2021 drop ewes had started to respond to his efforts in controlling worms along with the pasture 'hardening' due to the warmer days.
He thought his ewes 'could have been a bit bigger', but he hadn't been able to supplementary feed them because he could not get his 4WD vehicle onto the paddocks due to the wet conditions.
During the 2022 shearing, Mr Cartwright said his 2300 grown ewes averaged 'just on seven and half kilos,' with an average 19.1 micron; while his hogget wool averaged 17.6 micron.
Return judge Cam Munro, Egelabra, Warren, congratulated all entrants in the competition in having the strength of their convictions in continuing to exhibit their sheep despite trying times.
"It has been a challenging year ... and I think it's fantastic we can all get together and have a chat about whether we can do better for the next wet time," Mr Munro said.
"During the drought we were talking about confinement areas and I think a lot of people benefited from that.
"Now we are looking at what we can do during a wet season."
Mr Munro said the continued presence of the Merino industry as a viable enterprise, it is important for breeders to continue to produce a productive Merino through difficult seasons.
"It hasn't been easy, but taking part in this competition certainly helps you all to maintain your focus," he said.
Mr Munro congratulated Brad and Maria Cartwright in being able to present their maiden ewes in such good condition.
"Your numbers are down, it was very difficult from lamb marking to weaning ... it was a challenge last year whatever you did," he said.
"But you have been able to cull 30 percent out and these ewes have great surface area and spring of rib.
"And you've got a really nice handle in your wool, with good colour through the wet season."
The other judge was David Motley, Gerar Station, Nyngan, who brought to the competition a 'commercial' focus.
"I'm looking after a lot of sheep out west, but we had the same sort of challenges ... it's been a pretty tricky year," he said.
"Whatever we did didn't seem to be the right thing, we seemed to be turning corners all the time to get it right.
"It is all of these challenges we face that keep us doing what we do."
Mr Motley noted the changes in the industry where breeders are continually seeking to breed the most profitable sheep for their environment, and yet meet consumer demands.
"But we are getting a lot of leg under our sheep," he said.
"It was described to me that you want the tallest sheep with the shortest legs and you want the longest sheep with the shortest neck, so that you are getting production on that body."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.