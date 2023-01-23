The Land
Home/News

NSW Farmers believe future of food a key issue for voters in March election

January 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin, Mullaley.

With the March 25 election closing in, NSW Farmers believes that securing the state's future food production should be a critical focus for voters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.