Ninety-three per cent rated the cost of living as an important issue to them and their NSW vote choice, including 74pc rating it as 'very important'. This puts it in top place, just above health care, the economy and infrastructure, and well ahead of all other issues (including problem gambling).



Confirming this finding, just three pc stated that none of the cost of living pressures we listed were of concern to them. Fully 67pc nominated the cost of food and groceries, beating all other categories by some margin (utilities and medical expenses are also quite common, but it's much more of a worry than interest rates, housing and car costs).



Labor have a small lead on the question of who is best to manage the cost of living (eight-points, 35pc to 27pc), but it's pretty neutral and adds to a list of contestable positionings for the parties in an election year.

