A world first "decision support system" for spray rig operators, alerting them to hazardous temperature inversions should reduce crop damage from spray drift, after a "horror season" in the state's north.
Sensitive cotton crops experienced hormone damage (leaf twisting) from spray drift in record proportions since mid-December, as grain growers attempted to control the thickest population of fleabane in decades.
"The major causes of drift damage are spraying at the wrong time and having a poor understanding of inversions and other weather conditions," says GRDC Manager Chemical Regulation - Gordon Cumming, part of the team behind the decision support system.
Meanwhile, untold millions of dollars could be scrubbed from growers' bottom line, with the real figure not known until harvest.
An investment into 100 "profiling automatic weather stations" that broadcast critical real time data to your phone - for free - should make every spray rig driver aware of the potential for damaging drift.
The Weather and Networked Data (WAND) towers stretch from the Victorian border north to Emerald in Queensland into where grains and cotton grow in close proximity.
The $6.5 million investment project builds on six years of collaborative research funded by grain and cotton growers through the GRDC, with cotton's equivalent the CRDC. This novel technology is being brought to market in partnership with private tech firm Goanna Ag.
"The towers have remote sensing capability and new proprietary software to provide growers and spray contractors with real-time weather data every 10 minutes, Informing the user of the presence or absence of hazardous temperature inversions.
"Other weather monitoring systems simply measure the occurrence of an inversion at night, which has been known in a generic sense for a long time.
"Being able to accurately identify the presence of hazardous temperature inversions will provide clear signposts for growers and spray contractors.
"This service is freely available," said Mr Cumming. "Subscriber cost is a barrier to uptake, hence we've prioritised making the system accessible and easy to use for anyone spraying chemicals."
The system also provides a two hour forecast of changing conditions.
"This allows spray rig operators to make important decisions based on conditions - for example knowing with confidence they can refill and continue spraying or packing up and going home."
A massive presence of fleabane in the state's north this summer has pushed the limits of on-label requirements for hormone herbicide 2-4-D, such as keeping boom height no higher than 50cm, and travel speed below 22km/h.
"Spraying at night is a problem because you can't see what's happening," says Mungindi agronomist Mick Brosnan. "If you are using hormone spray in the vicinity of cotton, grapes or sensitive crops you are really rolling the dice."
Most growers try to do the right thing, fitting a smoke pot to the exhaust of their spray rig, lighting a tyre in the corner of a paddock to observe how the smoke behaves, perhaps fitting a remote weather station to their spray rigs. But by all accounts illegal activities took place this season.
"There just weren't enough hours in the day to deal with the amount of fleabane this year, says Mr Brosnan.
The difference with WAND is that it remotely measures wind speed at ground and 10m up and logs temperature and critical wet bulb/dry bulb humidity data at the same time. Data is texted to a mobile phone wherever there is coverage.
In cropping locations divided by hilly terrain, like the Liverpool Plains, there are more of them and user should always pick a tower within "line of sight", rather than one that's closer but on the other side of a hill.
