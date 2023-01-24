The Land
Home/Agribusiness

World first inversion detection system to help prevent damaging spray drift

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team behind WAND - Ian Taylor, CRDC; Gordon Cumming, GRDC, Alicia Garden, Goanna Ag and John Woods, GRDC. Photo by Melanie Jenson.

A world first "decision support system" for spray rig operators, alerting them to hazardous temperature inversions should reduce crop damage from spray drift, after a "horror season" in the state's north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.