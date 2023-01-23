The Land
Jeremy Upton, Yarram Park general manager and Hereford breeder, dies

By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 23 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:57pm
Yarram Park general manager Jeremy Upton was well known throughout the industry as a prominent Hereford and sheep breeder.

Respected Australian Hereford breeder and Yarram Park general manager Jeremy Upton has died unexpectedly.

