AN international clothing manufacturer has paid about $120 million for major farming operation Gundaline, located in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area of NSW.
Comprising of 14,916 hectares (36,858 acres), Gundaline features 6000ha of flood irrigation country backed by access to surface and groundwater entitlements, as well as more than 17,000 megalitres of water storage.
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said the Carrathool property was an A-grade agricultural asset.
"Demand was fuelled further by favourable global economic conditions, including current high commodity prices, and with Australia's exchange rate at sub US70c our properties are very attractive to overseas buyers," Mr Thomas said.
Customised Farm Management oversaw the development of the property since 2014.
CFM managing director Andrew Parkes said the expansion of cotton growing area was matched by increased water storage capacity.
"When we took over, Gundaline had circa 2800 ha of flood irrigation in relatively small fields of around 60ha," Mr Parkes said.
"Between 2014 and 2017, we developed around 3200ha on a much bigger scale - between 180 and 250ha per paddock - which has made operations much more efficient."
Under CFM, Gundaline also produced soybeans, wheat, canola and fava beans.
A further 750ha was identified as suitable for intensive horticulture, such as pistachios or citrus.
Danny Thomas and Elizabeth Doyle from national property firm LAWD handled the expression of interest process , which received strong interest from local and international buyers.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.