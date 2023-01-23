The Land
Major Murrumbidgee farming operation sold for $120 million

January 24 2023 - 8:26am
FarmBuy Real Estate
AN international clothing manufacturer has paid about $120 million for major farming operation Gundaline, located in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area of NSW.

