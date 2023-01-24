The Land
Home/News

Airlie Merinos top at $5200

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Nordstrom, Schute Bell Uralla, Airlie principal, Murray Power, John Croake AWN Tamworth, Todd Clarke, Schute Bell, Guyra and Greg, Margaret and Nathan O'Reilly, Wyoming, Gulgong and the top-priced ram at $5200. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

A 16.1-micron ram with a greasy fleece weight index of 137 per cent has topped the Airlie ram sale at $5200, with 40 of the 60 rams selling for an average of $1925.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.