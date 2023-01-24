A 16.1-micron ram with a greasy fleece weight index of 137 per cent has topped the Airlie ram sale at $5200, with 40 of the 60 rams selling for an average of $1925.
It was a subdued result compared to last year's sale, with an 83pc clearance and a $2448 average.
Volume buyers Greg, Margaret and Nathan O'Reilly, Wyoming, Gulgong, bought the top-priced ram, a poll sired by Yarrawonga 961.
The O'Reilly family bought 11 rams averaging $2663, to add to the sire battery of the 17.5-micron flock.
Greg O'Reilly said it was the third year they had bought Airlie rams, and he said there was plenty to like about the wool the Airlie rams are producing.
He said last year; they enjoyed one of their best wool sales, which averaged about 1800 cents a kilogram.
"Our clip last year was one of the best on figures and yields," he said.
"We want to keep these better wools (in our flock). They cut a bit more, and that's where we can make a difference.
"We want to put a bit more money on our sheep with a nice soft wool."
Mr O'Reilly said while there had been a drop in prices for wethers, in 2022, his wethers made $180, while this year, the price was back to $120, the wool quality was holding the line.
Mr O'Reilly said expenses involved with running a wool-cutting flock were always creeping up, and putting more yield and quality in the wool clip was a means to keep ahead.
The buyer of the second top-priced ram was the Lanz family, Yarramundi, Deepwater, with the 17.6-micron son of Langdene 48, for $4600.
Brian Lanz said the Yarramundi flock had deep roots in the Elgelabra bloodlines, which produced a dual-purpose sheep with good wools and carcase attributes.
He said the easing in prices for mutton sheep was noticeable, "the mutton job was still strong".
Mr Lanz had shipped a consignment of 60kg wethers to Fletcher International, Dubbo, before attending the Airlie sale at Walcha.
Airlie principal Murray Power said several buyers unable to attend the sale impacted the bottom line.
"I'm very happy with the result," he said.
"We had 10mm of rain over the last three to four days, and I kept the sale team shedded so they presented well. Unfortunately, they hollowed out a bit.
Other volume buyers included Inglewood, Wallabadah with seven rams averaging $2071, The Lockyer family, Glendon, Guyra with five rams averaging $1440, the Anderson family, Goulburn, with three rams averaging $1000, and the Reid family, Vermont, Bendemeer with three rams averaging $1466.
The selling agents were Schute Bell Badgery Lumby and AWN, with Graham Andrews, the auctioneer. Auctions Plus provided the online interface.
