Leg Up for Ag offers a $10,000 scholarship

By Jasmine Peart
January 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Leg Up for Ag founder Eleanor Falkiner (left) with Raffaela, Harley and founder Charlie Blomfield, Canowindra. Picture by Charlie Blomfield.

With the hope of giving the next generation of students a head start in agriculture, the Blomfield and Falkiner families from Canowindra have started a private scholarship for motivated youngsters.

