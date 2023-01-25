The Land

Prioritise production to win votes

January 26 2023 - 7:00am
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin with Head of Policy Annabel Johnson and CEO Pete Arkle in Sydney on Monday for the launch of the Associations election priorities. Photo: NSW Farmers

In a little under two months NSW will go to the polls, and we are reminding candidates about the critical importance of agriculture.

