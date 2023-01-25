Prioritise production to win votes

In a little under two months NSW will go to the polls, and we are reminding candidates about the critical importance of agriculture.
NSW Farmers recently commissioned polling to work out what was top of voters' minds, and it revealed cost of living pressures far outweighed other issues, including healthcare, the economy, and gambling reform. Unsurprisingly, more than two-thirds of respondents said the cost of food and groceries was their biggest concern.
This is why we have framed our election platform around the future of food in NSW.
There are 8.2 million people in NSW, and most of them live in the Greater Sydney area. We need to make that clear connection between agriculture and their dinner plates so they can put pressure on candidates to prioritise our needs.
We need better road and rail infrastructure to get the food and fibre we grow on-farm to all consumers. We need a crackdown on pest and weed mismanagement, because they're costing us valuable time and money. We need practical productivity prioritised, and we need regional liveability addressed so we can secure the workforce we need to grow that food and fibre. And we really need to reverse the pressure on productive land from industrialisation, whether that's in the form of new developments, energy installations, transmission lines, mining and gas, or even housing.
Beyond those priorities, we know the next NSW Government will be in the box seat to re calibrate the state's role in the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, and will be able to commission a much-needed review of the effect of works on floodplains, and how they contributed to the devastating flooding we've seen over the past 18 months.
If we can get all parties to commit to prioritising agriculture, not only will it ensure affordable fresh food and groceries for NSW consumers, it will provide a more secure future for our farmers and our regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.