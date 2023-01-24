Cows with young calves at foot sold for $1770 to $2700. Cows with older calves at foot to $2450 and PTIC cows with calves at foot made to $1925. A very well-bred pen of pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) Angus heifers sold for $2500. In the PTIC cows and calves section, 78 head were yarded with an average weight of 378kg. They averaged 373c/kg to return an average of $1453.

