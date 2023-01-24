The Land
Tamworth numbers back to 1623 head

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Tracy Ross, Tracrossy, Barraba bought six Angus-Santa Gertrudis cross steers for $1450. She is with Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Howard Carter. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

Numbers yarded by Tamworth agents for the first store sale of 2023 were well down on December's 1623 mixed cattle penned.

