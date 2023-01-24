Numbers yarded by Tamworth agents for the first store sale of 2023 were well down on December's 1623 mixed cattle penned.
Agents described the yarding as a plainer offering, with the current weather spell affecting all categories to a cheaper trend.
They said the competition was widely spread from Dubbo, Coonamble, Armidale, Guyra, and Walcha.
There was also strong competition from St George, Queensland.
READ MORE AT:
The weaner numbers were limited, with many young cattle transitioning from weaner to yearling description.
There were 328 yearling steers yarded with an average weight of 339kg. The steers averaged 401 cents a kilogram and made an average of $1320 a head.
Angus steer weaners ranged in price from $1425 to $1475, with Santa Gertrudis weaners selling for $1300.
Yearling Angus steers ranged in price from $840 to $1620, with quality defined by the price paid. Bos Indicus cross steers sold for $1320.
In the heifer pens, Angus weaners sold from $940 to $1210, while some Murray Grey heifers sold for $1000. Overall, 74 weaner heifers were offered with an average body weight of 253kg. They sold for an average of 423c/kg to return an average of $1069.
Yearling Angus heifers ranged in price from $1080 to $1430, and black baldy heifers made $1150. Heavier heifers sold to $1550. There were 443 yarded, with an average of 326 kilograms weight and averaging 392c/kg. They averaged $1270.
Cows with young calves at foot sold for $1770 to $2700. Cows with older calves at foot to $2450 and PTIC cows with calves at foot made to $1925. A very well-bred pen of pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) Angus heifers sold for $2500. In the PTIC cows and calves section, 78 head were yarded with an average weight of 378kg. They averaged 373c/kg to return an average of $1453.
Ross Hill Pastoral Company, Kingstown, offered a line of 118 heifers that averaged $1440.
T and S Ferguson, Coolah offered 12 cows with calves sired by Shorthorn bulls, and PTIC back in calf averaged $2420. BW McHugh, Tamworth sold 18 Heart Angus blood steers for $1600 and a further pen of 22 heifers with the same bloodlines for $1560.
Kincardine Pastoral Pty Ltd, Holbrook, sold a line of 168, big-framed Charolais-cross cows, PTIC to Charolais bulls in prices that ranged from $1025 to $1925 for two pens of 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.