On Friday, the S&P500 enjoyed the best day in two weeks before heading into the Lunar New Year.
The equity subsector, which includes Netflix, led a 1.9 per cent gain for the S&P500 on Friday and a 2.7 per cent rise for the NASDAQ, thanks to stronger than expected quarterly net new subscriber numbers.
Despite the strong performance in Communication Services, S&P500 still had a small loss of 0.7 per cent over the week.
On the other hand, Shanghai and Hong Kong both outperformed with 2.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent gains, respectively.
Similarly, the ASX 200 was up 1.7 per cent, and New Zealand's NZX 50 had a 0.9 per cent gain, both also faring much better last week than the US or European indices.
As for interest rates, Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller is now suggesting a quarter percentage point increase at the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Even though he thinks the Federal Reserve's policy is "pretty close" to being sufficiently restrictive, he would still "expect to support continued tightening [of] monetary policy".
On the China front, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde in Davos said China's abandonment of its zero COVID-19 policy is "positive for the rest of the world, but there will be more inflationary pressure", in which respect she notes the likelihood of stronger demand for liquefied natural gas, oil and other commodities, driving up their prices.
In Australia, the softer than expected labour market data released on Thursday last week created a significant reaction in the local rates and currency market.
The Australian seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.5 per cent.
While the participation rate decreased by 0.2 per cent to 66.6 per cent, and the number of employed people fell by 14,600 against expectations for a 25,000 rise.
The yield on three-year bond futures fell by as much as 14bps after the data was released and kicked the Australian dollar further down, dropping from its early week highs above 0.7 to 0.6900.
Losses extended to as low as 0.6872 overnight.
But the Australian dollar had perked up in the New York afternoon to be quite comfortably back onto a 0.69 handle on Friday last week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.