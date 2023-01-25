The Land
Home/News

Australia Day honours for Robbie Sefton

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 26 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie Sefton, AM. Picture by Matthew Cawood

Today Robbie Sefton will be the Australia Day ambassador in her hometown of Deniliquin, and the icing on her return home will be her Australia Day honours as a Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.