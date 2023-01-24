The Land
El Nino remains an ongoing threat for grain growers into autumn 2023

By Angus Groves
January 25 2023 - 5:00am
Typically, there is a neutral period of weather after the breakdown of La Nina and a transition to El Nino, bringing average weather patterns after the La Nina breaks down in summer. Photo by Shutterstock

As we march towards the end of the first month of 2023, the grain marketing outlook for the new year appears to be paved with plenty of negative inputs.

