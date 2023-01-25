WILLAWILLINGBAH is 15,782 hectares (38,997 acres) of highly regarded western division country, located close to Goodooga, 90km north of Brewarrina and 120km west of Walgett.
The country is described as being generally flat western plains country. About 40 per cent of the country comprises of textured red soils that run through the middle of the property. The balance is slightly more elevated grey/black soils
Willawillingbah is recognised as being some of the best sheep country in the district.
Open grasslands dominate with scattered shade of gidgea, coolibah, whitewood and beefwood.
The heavier soils grow Mitchell and Flinders grass in season with bluebush and edible salines, interspersed gilgais grow prolific clover and trefoils. The red soils are carrying copperburr, gidgea burr and jelly burr.
Willawillingbah is watered by Mackenzie's Point bore as well as a second bore. There is a mixture of pipe and capped water as well as open drains.
The property also has a 15km frontage to the Bokhara River, which forms the western boundary. The average annual rainfall is 400mm (16 inches).
The carrying capacity is rated on the Local Land Services rates notice at 0.71 dry sheep equivalents/hectare (11,205 DSE).
The property also has runoff plains to delivers beneficial local flooding to low lying areas.
Regarded locally as one of the best holdings in the western division, the property is equally suited to sheep or cattle breeding and/or fattening.
Willawillingbah was previously held by the Stalley and Dunphy families since 1947.
Improvements include an old 52 square metre homestead located on the banks of the Bokhara River. There is also a workshop, machinery shed, steel hay shed, shearer's quarters, sheep yards, and an eight stand shearing shed.
Contact Greg Seiler, 0429 701 136, Nutrien Harcourts Bourke, or Huw Llewelyn, 0429 482 291, GM Llewelyn & Co, Merriwa.
