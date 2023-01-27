A solid crowd of about 40 people attended the 32nd Annual Kurrajong Park On Property sale near Delungra on Tuesday with rams heading across the boarder and in to Queensland.
Overall, 33 of the 47 rams offered sold for an average of $1050 with the sale reaching a $1900 high.
Topping the sale was tag M21602 which was purchased by first time buyers Andrew and Liz Ferguson from Dirranbandi, Queensland.
With a micron of 19.1, the January-drop ram had a standard deviation of 3.4, coefficient variant of 17.8 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99.7pc.
Mr Ferguson said he had selected the ram for his large cutting ability of very soft wool. He said the soft poll ram had great structure.
The Fergusons purchased an additional six polled rams to make their draft seven for an average of $1100.
Remaining rams went to buyers in Walcha, Inverell, Armidale, and Gilgai, with Byron Pastoral Co taking home four rams, and O and L McAuley from Yetman purchasing five.
Stud principal Rodney Kent said he was pleased with how the sheep presented although it was a bit of a tough sale.
"The sheep looked really good and there were a lot of comments on how good the sheep looked, Mr Kent said.
"There was a new client there who bought the highest price ram so it was good to see them there and I think they were impressed with the sheep they bought, " he said.
Mr Kemp said his sale was slightly down from last year as his clients were moving away from Merinos.
Mr Kent said the sheep still had their hogget wool as they had only been shorn once in their lifetime.
"They were never put in the shed because of the rain, they were just paddock rams and I thought they came up really well," Mr Kent said, noting his focus was now set on a select few rams that would be heading to the Armidale Merino Ram Show and Sale and Inverell ram sale in coming weeks.
AWN conducted the sale with John Croake, Tamworth, catching the bids.
