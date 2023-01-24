TILIMBI is a highly productive 346 hectare (855 acre) farming property with subdivision potential located 5km from Forbes in the central west region of NSW.
Located on Bedgerabong Road in close proximity to the Lachlan River, the property in 13 freehold titles has a dual bitumen road access.
Suited to being a grain, hay and/or livestock enterprise, the property also has potential as a livestock fattening depot.
Tilimbi is described as having a mix of high productive alluvial creek flats, which are relatively level.
There are loams on the higher, flood free country with the lower country tending to have heavier soils.
Tilimbi has an easement enabling irrigation water to be sourced from the Lachlan River. The property has a two-thirds ownership in a river pump, which is shared with a neighbour.
Permanent or temporary irrigation water can be purchased on the open market.
Lucerne, canola, wheat and barley and have been the main crops grown in recent years.
There are two 32ha irrigated pivot areas in addition to 262ha of dryland farming country. The balance is support land.
Some of the property is said to be suitable for permanent plantings.
Improvements include a weatherboard cottage, two machinery sheds, two hay sheds three silos, and sttel and mesh sheep yards with a new working area.
Tilimbi will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts Forbes on February 23.
Contact Ainslie Toole, 0407 946 838, Nutrien Harcourts.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.