THREE properties - Invergelly, Invew and Taminga - near Finley in the southern Riverina have hit the market.
Featuring quality structural improvements and operational infrastructure, the properties cover a total area of 534 hectares (1320 acres) and feature excellent soil types, favourable climatic conditions and water entitlements.
The aggregation, which is expected to draw interest at above $8 million, is also well suited to dairying, cropping and mixed farming.
There are 460 hectares that have been laser levelled and developed to border-check flood irrigation.
Attractive water entitlements include 1446 megalitres of Murray Irrigation Limited general security water, 1222ML of MIL delivery entitlement, and 311ML of lower Murray groundwater from a bore.
The modern feedlot infrastructure includes five, 200-head capacity pens that each have a central shade deck, concrete troughs and concrete feed pads.
There are also two houses, a feed mill and farm shedding.
The properties are centrally located being situated about 15km from Finley, 53km from Cobram, 110km from Shepparton and ) and 168km from Albury-Wodonga.
"These are three contiguous properties located in the renowned southern Riverina district that have been extensively developed for irrigation and feedlotting," RMS Advisory director Peter Ryan said.
Expressions of interest close with RMS Advisory on February 21.
Contact Peter Ryan, 0418 818 444, or Jarrod Ryan, 0417 848 595, RMS Advisory.
