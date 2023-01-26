The Land
Irrigated southern Riverina aggregation delivers flexibility

By Mark Phelps
January 26 2023 - 4:00pm
The aggregation is expected to draw interest at above $8 million. Picture - supplied.

THREE properties - Invergelly, Invew and Taminga - near Finley in the southern Riverina have hit the market.

