Boambolo expected to top $15 million

YASS property Boambolo has been put to the market with a price guide of more than $15 million.
To be sold through expressions of interest by LAWD, the 759ha (1875 acre) high rainfall Southern Tablelands grazing property has a 3km Murrumbidgee River frontage.
The property rises from alluvial river flats to undulating grazing and has a proven history of running 500 Angus cows and followers.
There are 30ha under spray irrigation backed by 246 megalitres of water entitlements.
The soils are of limestone and granite origin and support highly improved perennial grass and clover pastures.
Improvements include a three bedroom homestead, manager's house and cottage.
Located 22km from Yass and 59km from the ACT border, the property may also have subdivision options.
Expressions of interest close with LAWD on February 23.
Contact Colin Medway, 0428 481 243, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, LAWD.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.