US opens door to roasted macadamia nut in shell as industry eager for new customers

By Jamie Brown
January 26 2023 - 7:00pm
As Australia's third most valuable horticulture export, the value of macadamia exports increased 285 per cent in the last ten years to $318m. Now a new trade deal with the US opens the door to roasted nut-in-shell sales.

With expected prices offered for this year's macadamia nut crop continuing to fall towards $2 a kilogram, the industry hopes new consumers learns the joy of tasting this "king of nuts".

