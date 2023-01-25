The Land
Farmers' right to repair their own machinery is still up for debate despite USA deal

By Chris McLennan
January 25 2023 - 2:30pm
Farmers spend huge sums to buy new machinery but would likely void the warranty on them if they want to fix them themselves, or through an independent repairer. File picture

American moves to give farmers the right to repair their own agricultural machinery will not work in Australia, a key group says.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

