Santa Gertrudis youth ambassador award to Lachie Martin.

By Kate Loudon
January 25 2023 - 6:00pm
RJ Kleberg Scholarship winner Lachlan Martin, Inverell, (centre) with judges Louise and Tony Prentice, Jamar Santas, Emerald, Qld.

A young passionate beef enthusiast from the state's north has been named the youth ambassador for the Santa Gertrudis breed across Australia after being awarded the RJ Kleberg Scholarship Award at the Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp last weekend.

