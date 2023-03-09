The Land
Plant-based meat gets a reality check

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 9 2023
Has the demand for plant-based alternative meat stalled, or actually reached its peak?

The reason there is no mention of plant-based in our red meat brand marketing campaigns is because it's not really a threat.

- Nathan Low, MLA's general manager for marketing and insights

Press reports towards the end of 2022 suggest the preference for plant-based alternative meat products might not be so great as the proponents of the concept originally advertised.

