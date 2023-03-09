The reason there is no mention of plant-based in our red meat brand marketing campaigns is because it's not really a threat.- Nathan Low, MLA's general manager for marketing and insights
Press reports towards the end of 2022 suggest the preference for plant-based alternative meat products might not be so great as the proponents of the concept originally advertised.
Studies by Deloitte in their Future for Fresh outlook, in which 2000 consumers were surveyed, have shown that sales of plant-based alternative meat products in the US have stagnated after years of double-digit growth.
The results of the study highlighted the following reasons which could account for the apparent stalling in the demand for plant-based alternative meat products.
First, the potential market was not as great as first forecast and indeed, being somewhat limited the market is now saturated with product.
Second, the willingness to pay a premium for the product has taken a hit with the rise of inflation in the US.
Third, some consumers are seriously questioning the perceived health benefits of eating the alternative meat products. The Deloitte study highlighted early adopters of the product did so in the belief that because the products were based on plants they would be more healthy. But a growing number now doubt their original thoughts.
Those findings might give some encouragement to livestock producers in the US, Europe and Australia, but the Deloitte report did indicate significant investment in plant-based protein from global venture capital and major consumer brands was occurring.
Perhaps in the hope greater production will lead to lower prices which will in turn lead to increased consumption.
It seemed that the initial appeal of plant-based alternative products was from a more health conscious consumer, with demand increasing during the Covid pandemic.
While the pandemic was one factor which contributed to the interest in the products, another was the increasing concern among many for the perceived environmental impact of the meat industry.
The 'meatless product' also appealed to those consumers who were not necessarily vegans, but have embraced the idea of eating alternative meat products, convincing themselves they are eating less 'meat'.
In the US, the decline in real terms of red meat, in combination with the countries high rate of inflation, hurt the plant-based meat industry as companies struggle to turn a profit.
But US market analysts, as reported in The Washington Post expect 'prices will swing back in favour of animal-free proteins.'
And with the rising cost of livestock production, it was reported by that journal that consumers will eventually be paying a discount for plant-based products instead of a premium.
Have those market events in the US any correlation with demand from Australian consumers? And what impact, if any, does the interest in alternative meat have for livestock producers in this country?
In December 2022, producers attending a Meat and Livestock Australia's (MLA) Updates forum in Toowoomba, heard, what should be considered as encouraging news.
According to surveys, around 17 percent of Australian households trialled plant-based meat substitutes over a 12 month period, while Neilsen Homescan retail sales data indicated market share for plant-based meat substitutes in the domestic market has capped out at 0.4 percent of overall meat category sales, which made it "incredibly niche".
But MLA's general manager for marketing and insights, Nathan Low said the consumer story on plant-based meat substitutes was really good for the red meat industry.
"The reason there is no mention of plant-based in our red meat brand marketing campaigns is because it's not really a threat," Mr Low said.
"Plant-based has now had two consecutive periods of penetration decline, which means less and less sales. People have trialled it, out of curiosity, but it tapped-out at just above 17pc penetration (households that had tried it over the previous 12 months), and is now down to 14.5pc of households making a purchase over the past year."
Mr Low told the Toowoomba forum that all signs indicate plant-based has reached its level, and the level is really, really small.
"It's not something we should be concerned about," he said. "We (the red meat industry) don't need to attack them, because they are already losing ground on their own. And the data and insights tell us they don't like it that much, and are coming back to meat. In fact in the last consumer survey period, beef saw its first net gain, from plant-based options, ever since plant based foods first launched into the category.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
