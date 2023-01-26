The Land
Angus heifers top at $3200 at Ray White Angus feature sale

Updated January 26 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Angus Australia's commercial supply chain manager, Liz Pearson, with Gotha Farms' contract musterer, Ben Morris and the champion pen of steers, offered by Gotha Farms, Victoria, through their Findley district property, Inveregelly. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

A pen of 20 Angus heifers selling for $3200 topped the Ray White Livestock Northern NSW Angus Feature Sale on Wednesday with almost 6000 head yarded.

