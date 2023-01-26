A pen of 20 Angus heifers selling for $3200 topped the Ray White Livestock Northern NSW Angus Feature Sale on Wednesday with almost 6000 head yarded.
Offered by Kaidmoot, Walcha, the pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers had been joined by artificial insemination (AI) to Millah Murrah Nugget and are expected to begin calving in early May.
The champion pen of heifers was offered by Banchory, Walcha, with the pen of 20 Angus PTIC heifers selling for $3100 a head.
The heifers had been bred and sold by the Carolan family, Lyndhurst Guyra and Mark Carolan said he was pleased to see the heifers had grown out and performed so well.
"We must be doing something right," he said.
The champion pen of heifers was Glen Avon, Guyra, blood and had been sired by Gates Genetics, Black Mountain, bulls.
Lyndhurst also sold similarly-bred heifers at the sale with a return of $2400/head for a pen of 22 Angus PTIC heifers.
A pen of 22 Angus PTIC heifers offered by 'Goodwood', Curlewis, made $1680.
Geoff Birchnell, 3R Genetics, Loomberah, offered a line of 100 PTIC heifers with a pen of 15 to 16-month PTIC Angus heifers bred for a Sept 23 calf topped at $2350. 3R also sold a pen of 16 to 17-month PTIC black-baldy heifers bred for an Aug 2023 calf topped at $3000.
The heifers had been artificially inseminated to the international sire, Hieken Broadview, who Mr Birchnell said had a fast-growing reputation in the United States for the quality of his progeny.
"He will bend the curve for low birthweight and fast growth while adding fertility and increased net carcase value," he said.
Gotha Farms also offered the champion pen of Angus steers from their Findley district property Inveregelly. The 24 steers made $2340. They had an average body weight of 493kgkg. Inveregelly also sold a pen of 23 steers in the same run for $2300.
A lighter pen of 28 Angus steers from Invergelly, averaging 386kg, made $1720/head, while a pen of 31 Angus steers, averaging 371kg, sold for $1700/head.
Barrington Ag, Gloucester, a regular vendor at Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange, sold a pen of 29 Angus steers for $1640/head with an average body weight of 322 kilograms. Another pen of 33 steers from the same vendor averaging 313kg made $1600/head.
Landudno, Gunnedah, sold 18 Angus steers, averaging 403kg, and made $1740/head. Another pen of 38 steers, averaging 405kg from the same vendor, made $1720. A further pen of 26, averaging 417kg, made $1760.
McDonalds, Walcha, sold 29 Angus steers averaging 344kg and made $1680.
Kaidmoot, Walcha, opened the sale with the first pen of 16 steers averaging 568 kg that sold for $2420. Kaidmott sold a further pen of 21 Angus steers, averaging 415kg for $1800/head. A further pen of 23 Angus steers averaging 523kg sold for $2240/head.
Kibah, Gunnedah sold a pen of 20 Angus steers, averaging 501kg, that made $2260.
