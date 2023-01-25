Local sheep breeders of the Walcha region have boasted their ram stocks from Salway Maternal Composites annual ram sale on Wednesday. Buyers were treated to over 150 rams at the on-property sale in Walcha with 106 rams finding a new home at the sales conclusion.
An overall average of $1,057 was achieved with an equal top price of $3,000. The sale results where slightly down from the previous year of a $3,600 top and $1,869 average.
Return buyers played a large role throughout the sale with Pete Young, GCM Partnership from Walcha walking away with a draft of 28 rams. Mr Young touched on the "flawless structure" that the Salway genetics have given them over the years.
"I'm really happy with the draft I've put together today."
"Rob's {Salway Stud Principal} breeding suits what we do perfectly and I've based my genetic pool of both Salway and Clovenhill studs genetics."
"I've got 3,000 ewe lambs this year so a lot will go over them and I'll put a few aside for my mature ewes."
One of the equal top priced rams of $3,000 was a 15month old twin Tag:210333 purchased by return buyer of 6 years Ed Churchill from Glen Collin Pastoral, Walcha. Ranking in the top 10% for Scrotal Circumference with 5.60, Post Weaning Weight 15.67 and a Yearling Weaning Weight of 0.56.
"We liked that top ram and went back and fourth for him because he had an impressive weaning rate and was pretty reasonable in the fat with a -1.35."
The Walcha based operation runs a self replacing composite flock, they will be joining 7,500 ewes later this year and purchased 9 rams for the day at an average of $1,400.
The other sale topper of $3,000 was purchased by HST Partners, Walcha. Tag:210210 ranked in the top 5% for Scrotal Circumference with 5.76 Yearling Weaning Rate of 0.63.
Gostwyck Partnership, Uralla put together a sale draft of 20 composite rams for an average of $950.
Other valuable buyer included Westview Grazing, Westview who purchased 11 rams for the day to a $872 average.
Salway's stud principal Rob Mulligan reflected on the lamb market playing a part on this years sale results.
"We are pretty pleased with the result considering the lamb market and conditions at the moment."
"I think a large amount of flock number's have been rebuilt since the drought which could play a part in current demand."
"However it's great to see return buyers back again at this years sale and the feedback has all been positive which is comforting." said Mr Mulligan.
The sale was covered by Nutrien Boulton, Walcha with Simon Newton and Mat Larkings sharing auctioneering duties.
