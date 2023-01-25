The Land
Salway Maternal Composites clear 106 Maternal Rams in Walcha

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated January 25 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 5:37pm
Miles Archdale, Nutrien Walcha with Anna,Rob,Sophie, Isobel and Olivia Mulligan after their on-property sale.

Local sheep breeders of the Walcha region have boasted their ram stocks from Salway Maternal Composites annual ram sale on Wednesday. Buyers were treated to over 150 rams at the on-property sale in Walcha with 106 rams finding a new home at the sales conclusion.

