Are we in rural Australia best served by career politicians, or by passionate representatives with life experience and everyday existence skills?
Is party politics making strong personalities weak, or does it create a strong, cohesive team?
I am not referring to any particular party, I am just observing that sometimes the puppet masters think they know what is best for constituents, and I challenge that.
The emergence of career-based politicians (and I mean the ones that have been groomed through union movements, political offices and the like, as opposed to folk who have been out there in the real world with a real job, teachers, bus drivers, farmers, medicos, contractors, etc.) may not be our best option at the polling booth.
In my observations over the 13 years (as former Mayor of the Moree Plains Shire Council) I spent dealing with all levels of government and departmental people, I was often disturbed at the general acceptance of the youngsters in powerful advisory roles.
For me, the best education comes from experience and lessons learned in everyday life, which in turn prepares someone for the privilege of being an elected representative - someone who can best represent the community, not sit on a pedestal and choose whom to ignore.
How many farmers are in the Nats, how many labourers are in the Labor Party, and how many business people are in the Libs?
I can tell you not many, and this is a concern.
So here is the "bait"..... what are your top three issues?
Mine are base load electricity, national security (including law and order) and health.
Who is going to help me the most with these issues?
Who is going to best help you with yours? Stop, think, vote.
Base load electricity is universally crucial; solar is fabulous, but not a 24/7 option, yet.
Wind turbines need enormous resources to build, and there are no plans for dealing with dead ones yet.
Nuclear has improved heaps, but I still opt for low-emission coal-fired stations to back up the renewables until they are productive and able to supply our needs nationally.
We need to revisit grassroots politics. Pollies come and go, but the public servants stay.
I'm frustrated when people bang on about how much politicians get paid.
I think they need to be paid more, because we often do not get the best.
Remember senior public servants sometimes get paid double what the parliamentary ministers do.
You get what you pay for, but we also do not deserve second-tier, unaccomplished "beautiful people" with small vision and an ability to drive social media; we need passionate politicians who love their country and respect all their constituents' needs.
On respect, it has to be earned; it is not a given.
Chin up, chest out and be immensely proud of Australia on Australia Day.
Whether you celebrate, commiserate or simply don't care, we have much to be grateful for and the freedom to acknowledge in whichever way we want.
