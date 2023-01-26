The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Time is right to revisit grassroots politics, says Katrina Humphries

By Katrina Humphries
January 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Humphries believes the best education comes from experience and lessons learned in everyday life. Picture supplied

Are we in rural Australia best served by career politicians, or by passionate representatives with life experience and everyday existence skills?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.