For the sugar cane industry on the NSW Northern Rivers, the 2022 crushing season has tested the upper limits of resilience, only finishing earlier this week at Broadwater mill.
Following devastating floods on the mid-Richmond river in March, the Broadwater mill didn't start to crush until September, following a massive multi-million dollar recovery effort.
"While certainly not the longest season on record, it probably was the most challenging for everyone involved," said Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors.
"All sectors of the industry were faced with enormous challenges to initially recover from the flood and then in harvesting, transporting, milling and processing the flood-affected cane.
"A common objective from the outset was to get the crop off and, through collective perseverance and some help from the weather at the end, that has been achieved."
Close to 460,000 tonnes of cane were harvested under very difficult conditions and of this, about 410,000 tonnes was crushed at Broadwater with the remainder being diverted to Condong on the Tweed and Harwood on the Clarence.
While there were challenges in harvesting, milling and processing the flood-affected cane, overall, the quality was surprisingly good with Concentrated Cane Sugar readings averaging more than 12.
Mr Connors said the sugarcane industry "has again demonstrated its remarkable resilience" and while there are still challenges ahead for the next few years, getting the 2022 season finished was a major milestone and an outstanding achievement.
The three mills will now undergo their normal off-season maintenance ahead of a July 2023 start to the next season.
Although the current cane crop is expected to be down on previous years following the flooding and wet conditions experienced last year, prices are up and the spirits of those in the NSW sugar industry are on the way back are as well.
