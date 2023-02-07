New buyers boosted Shalimar Park Merino stud's 23rd on property ram sale at Walcha with rams selling to as far as South Australia.
During the sale, all but one of the 50 rams offered were sold to average $1898 with $4250 top price.
Kicking off as the first ram of the day was the $4250 sale topper, Shalimar park 955. Purchased by John Chay and Co, Millicent, SA, the rising two-year-old ram weighed 115 kilograms at sale.
The stud ram measured 18.2-micron fibre diametre, 3.4-micron standard deviation, 18.6 per cent coefficient of variation, 99.5pc comfort factor, a greasy fleece weight figure of 117pc and a yield of 79.5pc.
John Chay and Co also purchased an additional seven rams in the sale to average $2943.
His eight rams averaged 15.45- micron, 2.66-micron SD, 18.6pc CV, 99.8pc CF, a GFW figure of 109pc and yielded 75.02pc.
Another volume buyer was Chandlers Creek Pastoral Co, Armidale, also a new client of Shalimar Park. The company purchased five rams for an average of $1680.
Longstanding repeat clients Wilson Creek Pastoral Co, Uralla, purchased two rams for $2750 apiece.
Shalimar Park's Des Carlon said he was extremely happy with the sale result.
"I am very happy with our clearance and extremely happy seeing new faces there and some old existing client there," Mr Carlon said.
"With the season that we have had, it had been very wet up until October and dry from then on but the sheep held up very well and I think they presented pretty good.
"It was good to see so many people there, we have over 31 registered buyers on the day, plus AuctionsPlus.
"In these tough times with the mutton prices coming back but the wool prices hanging in there for the better quality wools, it is good to see that people are still chasing good wool sheep that are going to give them a bit of carcase afterwards."
The sale was conducted by Elders Walcha and Nutrien Stud Stock.
