The Land
Shalimar Park Merino stud hits $4250

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
February 2 2023 - 6:00pm
The $4250 top priced ram, a polled sire, Shalimar Park 955, which measured 18.2-micron fibre diameter.

New buyers had strength in Shalimar Park Merino stud's 23rd On Property ram sale near Walcha with rams selling as far as South Australia.

