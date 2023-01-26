Australia Day means different things to many people, but one thing across all camps is it's a time to get together. The Land has checked in with a few mates across the state to see what they had planned.
LIZ SUMMERVILLE
Coolamon
Lamb! It's about lamb on Australia day for Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association southern regional manager Liz Summerville.
"Not eating lamb on Australia day, that would have to be most unAustralian," she says.
In the Summerville household Liz takes care of breakfast, cooking home grown lamb chops and eggs before her husband, Dave, takes over for lunch to cook his speciality - rosemary crusted lamb backstrap and smashed potatoes.
"Dave and I will be up early to take the dogs for a walk followed by a leisurely breakfast on the deck overlooking our fat lambs in the paddock," she said.
"We received a flagpole for Christmas and so we'll have the inaugural flag raising ceremony while listening to an all Australian music playlist.
"There will definitely be homemade pavlova, Aussie beer, wine and snacks on hand so we don't go hungry in the late afternoon but it would be unAustralian not to have a sneaky Bundy and coke at some stage during the day."
GREG TOWNSEND
Tamworth
For butcher, Greg Townsend (also on our cover), lamb on Australia Day is definitely the Aussie tradition and one worth continuing.
"Especially as the price of lamb is coming down a bit," he says. "People expect lamb to be there (in the butchers' shops) and it's becoming more cost effective."
Also known about town as president of Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Association, he praised the lamb promotions, but his favourite campaign was still the early 1980s "Feed the man meat", although he did concede that an updated version may be required these days.
He won't get much time to relax on Australia Day, because keeping his customers happy takes up much of his time.
SIMON OLIVER
Orange
Simon is keen to take a few days off, with an eye to "having a quiet one", including a few barbecues between catching up on odd jobs at home and visiting family in Sydney.
The manager of emergency operations NSW Department of Primary Industries, has in the past year alone, overseen the emergency responses for the North Coast Floods, the Japanese encephalitis virus and Varroa mite outbreaks and the widespread flooding across inland NSW. He said since the bushfires of 2018-19, there had been a marked increase in natural disasters and pest and disease incursions.
"I think like many people, I'll be taking Friday off too, if nothing goes pear shaped," he says.
"I like a good steak, but we also don't mind the old butterfly leg of lamb, with some potato chips, sausages, corn cobs and a few beers and a wine."
DAVID FARRELL
Grafton
The principal of livestock agency Farrell McCrohon says after a busy 12 months of buoyant cattle sales that tested the limits of buyers, the new weaner season is looking more realistic and so he is keen to take this Australia Day holiday to spend time pursuing what matters most of all.
"I'm too old to drink lots of beer," he says. "Instead, I'll be spending time with my family in UImarra. Australia Day is a time to get together and celebrate being Australian. I prefer to keep it simple, have a few beers; get together with a few friends."
As for calling out behaviour that is un-Australia, Mr Farrell has one beef in particular: Wearing baseball caps to a cattle sale!
JOHN CARTER
'Lake Edward', Crookwell
Well known in the cattle industry as one of its leading advocates of the Inter-Collegiate Meat Judging Competition, former columnist with The Land and member of industry bodies, Mr Carter says Australia Day means a lot. The fifth-generation Australian agrees with Australian War Memorial chair Dr Brendan Nelson that the two most important days on the Australian calendar are Australia Day and Milne Bay Day, which is August 27.
"Australia Day celebrates the day that Governor Phillip brought a new civilization to this country," John said. "And Milne Bay Day celebrates the successful defence of that civilization against the attacking Japanese army on August 27, 1942."
John will be celebrating Australia Day at Lake Edward with a barbecue of Wagyu steak, with his son Ben and his family, and many friends.
SAM BURKE
Sydney
As Meat and Livestock Australia's corporate chef, Mr Burke will spend Australia Day with a big family gathering on the beach at Casuarina.
"Australia Day is a big celebration for us," he said. As the MLA corporate chef, it is only natural that Mr Burke's day will include Aussie lamb.
"One of the things I liked to do over Australia Day is do a butterfly leg of lamb on the barbecue," he says.
"We score the top of the lamb leg and instil bits of garlic and rosemary in it and then sea salt and rub it into the skin and cracked black pepper overnight. We have a big barbecue that cooks over open flames, so we've got flaming ironbark charcoal and bring that down to cinders, then we open the big grate and then we cook the lamb leg skin side down first to get a nice crust on that fat, then we flip it over and we've got vegetables like asparagus, sweet corn, sweet potato and then we just glaze the lamb with some lemon."
