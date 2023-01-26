"We score the top of the lamb leg and instil bits of garlic and rosemary in it and then sea salt and rub it into the skin and cracked black pepper overnight. We have a big barbecue that cooks over open flames, so we've got flaming ironbark charcoal and bring that down to cinders, then we open the big grate and then we cook the lamb leg skin side down first to get a nice crust on that fat, then we flip it over and we've got vegetables like asparagus, sweet corn, sweet potato and then we just glaze the lamb with some lemon."