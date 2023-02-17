It's out into northern NSW, on the eastern edges of the Narran River where the land folds out in undulating black soil floodplains and swamps lie secretively, dry beneath the black wattle trees and lignum, where a young, third-generation cattleman is continuing on his family legacy on their original soldier's settlement block.
Thomas Burnett, 30, has developed historic Tuttawa into a large-scale commercial Angus breeding operation. First acquired by his grandfather in 1949, the 4047-hectare property is located 45 kilometres north-east of Lightning Ridge.
Mr Burnett also operates a cropping enterprise on his other property near Dirranbandi, Queensland, growing forage crops of barley and sorghum.
The Tuttawa breeding herd consists of 800 Angus breeding cows with the aim to increase this to 1000 cows.
Mr Burnett said his ultimate goal is scale and he has found the Angus breed fit for the purpose; a mixture of good fertility and high demand with a premium.
"The Angus breed has phenomenal fertility," he said. "I have witnessed the ability of the breed to maintain fertility and carry a calf through a drought. I cannot compliment the breed enough for their resilience."
For a young cattleman passionate about Angus genetics, and with a keen eye for quality bulls that were accompanied by hefty price tags this year, it was going to prove difficult to purchase enough bulls to cover his breeding operation.
Mr Burnett said he is strictly a loyal client of Millah Murrah Angus with a spending average of $50,000 at the stud's record breaking 2022 sales.
"I observed the clientele of Millah Murrah doing very well at sales," he said.
"I figured that the ability of profiting in this game starts with having the best genetics in Australia and I believe you can find that through Millah Murrah."
Running a large commercial AI program was the answer to access the calibre of genetics.
Mr Burnett joined 400 commercial Angus heifers to Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 with a conception rate of 60 per cent.
"I have found weight for age to be a big factor for success in an AI program.
"To maintain a successful conception rate I ideally introduce a feed ration to get those heifers at a joining weight of 350 kilograms."
Mr Burnett has chosen to run his AI program back to back this year.
"I have been able to introduce top level genetics into my herd and I have only needed 50pc of my usual bull power."
Mr Burnett said he is targeting an overall conception rate of 95pc to 100pc and an AI program guarantees the first 60pc, while also getting an early calf on the ground.
"The downfall of using AI in a commercial cow-and-calf-operation is that every year you lose a four-week window waiting for your last cow to calve.
"I will entertain a station mating in 2023 to tighten that up."
Mr Burnett opts for one round of AI before introducing bulls to the paddock.
While there is success in running a second round, it can be difficult for calves already on the ground.
"I was advised to maintain mob lots of 100 cows to help mitigate mismothering concerns."
Mr Burnett said he is looking for Angus females that are nice and soft, well balanced and with a lot of stretch and leg, so they are able to walk off from water and better utilise large grazing areas.
"I will look at using Millah Murrah Nugent next," he said. "He is a very stocky animal with a lot of stretch and a bit more leg than Paratrooper in my opinion."
All females are kept for replacements while the market for Tuttawa's steers has been hot this year, turning over weaner steers at an average of 280 kilograms straight off mum.
Mr Burnett has also retained sons of Millah Murrah Paratrooper 262. These young commercial Angus bulls will be available for private sale at 18 months of age, ready for working in 2023.
With high prices throughout the stud industry, an affordable commercial Angus bull on a scale scenario has become an attractive option for many beef producers, especially into the north.
"The home-bred bulls are a northern-type animal, bred and adapted on the border country.
"They will make for a hardier animal with the ability to stand up to a northern Queensland introduction."
Mr Burnett aims to continue breeding resilient Angus cattle suitable to the environment with a big focus on production.
"I believe well-balanced nutrition, keeping stock well fed and clean watered is paramount for their health and production. It starts with a foundation; nutrition first and the animal takes care of itself second.
"Maintaining quality throughout this process is an adamant goal of mine."
Mr Burnett continues the family tradition at Tuttawa and he believes in making time for good old-fashioned handling using horses and dogs, paired with the selection of docile animals to maintain a reputable good temperament for the breed.
