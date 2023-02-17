The Land
Big future in Angus for young Northern NSW cattleman

By Georgia Cameron
February 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Young Angus breeder, Thomas Burnett, Tuttawa, is pleased to be breeding Angus and picking up the premium that comes with it for his home-bred cattle. Picture by Georgia Cameron.

It's out into northern NSW, on the eastern edges of the Narran River where the land folds out in undulating black soil floodplains and swamps lie secretively, dry beneath the black wattle trees and lignum, where a young, third-generation cattleman is continuing on his family legacy on their original soldier's settlement block.

