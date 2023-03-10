First-generation farmers Adam and Jody Turner own the process from start to finish.
Their main goal is producing a sustainable, nutritious and healthy product for families like their own to enjoy, that also comes wrapped in integrity and labelled with their Springhill Beef brand.
To breed, feed, fatten, process and butcher their own product - that has always been their dream and recently they have achieved the final step with the purchase of a Singleton butcher shop in the Hunter Valley, which complements their existing online wholesale meat deliveries.
"We wanted to produce a product not just a commodity, and own the process from start to finish with complete brand transparency for our customers," Mr Turner said.
The young farming duo purchased their first property, near Gresford in the Hunter Valley, in 2016.
Now a short six years later, Adam, 37, and Jody, 36, along with their three children Nate, Skye and Sophie, have acquired two more properties.
Their 810-hectare operation now extends into Walcha in the New England region.
Their vision for vertical integration came to fruition by attending local farmers markets and supplying a small grocery store with their branded beef.
Enjoying the process of delivering the paddock-to-plate experience, it was also a realistic financial decision.
"Being first-generation farmers, we have started out on our own, so we really had to make sure we were making money out of what we were doing," Mrs Turner said.
The choice behind their Angus breeding herd stems out on many branches from the breed that provides the consistent eating quality to the high demand for black Angus cattle, music to the bank manager's ears.
"Angus is a premium product, and this enabled us to mitigate the financial risks and the cattle market fluctuations," Mr Turner said.
The Turners currently run 200 Angus breeders which they join to Angus bulls, along with their finishing operation of 300 head.
Their Angus bulls have been purchased from various studs over the years, originally from Topshelf Angus, now Maccas Angus, Forres Angus near Dungog and Swanbrook Angus at Long Plain.
Their bull selection criteria is firstly based on temperament, low birth weight and eating quality.
All Springhill Beef cattle are grass-fed on permanent multi-species improved pastures, with the aim to finish cattle out to 450 kilograms live weight before being processed at Alexander Downs.
Integrity is the core value of their product, paired with the employment of regenerative farming and holistic management practices.
"We practise regenerative and holistic farm management," Mrs Turner said.
"Wanting to create a natural and sustainable environment on our land and for our cattle, the paddock-to-plate ownership really completed our vision, rather than selling just a normal product through the saleyards."
Originally three big paddocks, Springhill is now divided into 36 paddocks for their finishing operation.
"Our pasture mixes can include up to 14 different species to increase biodiversity," Mr Turner said.
"We will over-sow paddocks if we see a need to improve performance of a paddock, we graze it heavily and then sew a multi-species mix over it to try and build soil and hopefully improve performance over time."
Holistic planned grazing involves high density stocking for short periods of time, moving cattle regularly so paddocks are well rested before being grazed again.
"We are looking for high animal impact for a short period and cattle are regularly moved and paddocks well rested," he said.
"We operate on two seasons, being our growing season through the warmer months, moving cattle every one or two days, then through the non-growing season in winter, we move our cattle every week to 10 days to better utilise the bulk feed we have grown throughout the growing season."
Mrs Turner said they have also moved away from using any chemicals or synthetic fertilisers, opting for holistic methods of animal health and disease management over traditional drenches and vaccinations.
The Turners manage herd health using an oral multi-mineral, which is first administered at weaning.
Mineral licks are also offered in the paddock in both loose-lick and water soluble forms.
"We provide different licks depending on the health needs of our herd, with a special protein lick during the winter months and as problems arise; for example using sulphur licks to control lice problems," Mr Turner said.
"Since we started honing in on animal health holistically this has eliminated any issues that we were having previously with disease and parasites in our herd.
"We believe in breeding resilient healthy animals, focusing on improving and maintaining animal health as the best way to mitigate disease from the get go."
Springhill Beef also has an online platform where customers can purchase wholesale meat packs from their website.
The brand's offerings are delivered straight to your door, in refrigerated transport, across the Hunter Valley, Newcastle, Port Stephens, the Central Coast and Sydney areas.
The addition of the butcher shop will now offer their existing customers more flexibility with the ability to "build your own box" with a wider selection of cuts on offer.
Their courier services will also be extended to cover even more areas than before.
"The butcher shop will allow us to really tell our story and provide complete transparency through the supply chain," Mr Turner said.
"We want to connect with the customers at the other end and tell the story of our sustainable beef product.
"People can really understand our practices and know where their food is coming from.
"It is very early stages for us, having purchased the shop at the end of October but we hope to offer a gourmet traditional butchery experience and bring our Springhill beef brand into it."
The Springhill brand is all about quality, consistency, sustainability, traceability and product integrity.
"We are a family business and we chose sustainable and organic practices, keeping young families like our own in mind," Mrs Turner said.
