Surrounded on all fronts took on new meaning for the Lawsons Angus team when their Barham, NSW, property went underwater in a once-in-a-century flooding event.
Predominately floodplain, Cobwell Station relied heavily on the 50 kilometres of levy banks surrounding the property when it became an island last October.
Parts of the levies eventually gave way to the enormous overflows of the Wakool river, Barber Creek and Merangtuk Creek that lace the property's edges.
"We are at the centre of the escape route for flood waters entering the Edwards and Murray River," Harry Lawson said.
During the floods their main priority was to keep people safe, he said.
"Maintaining levy banks was paramount in the beginning," he said. "There was a huge pressure from fast flowing water and the banks just couldn't handle it in the end."
Despite the disaster, the Lawsons Angus team, led by Cobwell Station manager Dwayne Ferrari, set about saving stranded livestock.
They built a pontoon from scratch, fitted with an outboard motor, which was used to rescue sheep from flooded forest country.
Stud cows were rescued from floodwaters and mustered to high ground, navigating the sandhill channels, which had become invisible underwater drop-offs.
Mr Lawson said the resilience and resourcefulness shined through in both people and their livestock. All staff, technicians and supplies were ferried in via boat, while cows were kept alive strip grazing flooded crops.
They pushed on with their AI program, which consisted of three rounds and 1300 Angus females. Lawsons Angus achieved their highest conception rate for a first round with 75 per cent and within the first 23 days, 90pc of cows were pregnant.
"We believe this highlights the flexibility of the moderate cow and the resilience of the breed," he said.
"We physically could not feed the cows enough fodder, restricted by the floodwaters, and to maintain such high fertility is phenomenal."
Mr Ferrari said they were grateful when the rain held off. The main station compound skimmed through the ordeal, maintaining 10km of levy bank with a slim 20 milimetres of freeboard dirt left.
"Due to the efforts of our most capable and versatile staff members we did not lose many sheep and carried no significant losses to the stud cattle," Mr Lawson said.
"The RFS were were a big support during that crunch time.
"The skillset of our staff is admirable; their mechanical knowledge, and versatility to navigate a makeshift barge through forest flood waters shows their resilience and dedication to livestock welfare."
