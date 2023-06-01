The Land
Floods no match for fertility at Lawsons Angus

By Georgia Cameron
June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Dedicated and skilled Cobwell Station team members, Dwayne Ferrari and Dean Martin navigate their pontoon through floodwater locating stranded livestock.
Surrounded on all fronts took on new meaning for the Lawsons Angus team when their Barham, NSW, property went underwater in a once-in-a-century flooding event.

