A push to bring biochar into the stringent Australian standards involved in the carbon offset market could follow already successful offset sales overseas, and add to farmers' arsenal when it comes to dealing with climate change regulation.
The peak body promoting biochar, the Australian New Zealand Biochar Industry Group, held its annual general meeting this week and revealed the extent to which charcoal from wood can reduce methane and nitrous oxide emissions.
CEO Don Coyne said the organisation was currently looking to partner with a certifying body to help create standards and quality assurance with the aim of attaining carbon sink accreditation recognised by the Australian clean energy regulator, similar to what has already happened with biochar in Europe.
Currently there remain concerns about emissions, noise and chemical pollutants potentially created during the char process, with multiple players engaged in quashing those fears. Why all the effort? Because biochar has real potential to do good.
Organisation board member and agricultural scientist Melissa Rebbeck quoted a New Zealand study which found direct application of biochar to dairy effluent immediately sequestered 60 per cent of the methane emissions, effectively reducing the from the farm's green house gas "leak".
Of course biochar has a big role to play in feedlots for everything from absorbent bedding to a feed additive.
Board member and industry pioneer, Professor Stephen Joseph is the lead author of a popular DPI paper which states: "Meta-analyses show average crop yield increases of 10-42pc, with greatest response in acidic and sandy soils. As biochar ages, it is incorporated into soil aggregates, protecting the biochar carbon and promoting stabilization of rhizodeposits (organic material released from plant roots) and microbial products. Biochar carbon persists for hundreds to thousands of years."
Prof Joseph is currently writing a manual for farmers on how to choose and use various biochar and clay blends.
He quoted a study comparing red seaweed against biochar for suitable feed additive and found the biochar supplement reduced methane burps by 30pc to 40pc with activated charcoal - created at higher temperatures, while soft char made at low temperatures - better for building soil biology - decreased methane by 10pc. But there's more.
A New Zealand trial found low temperature char made with koalinite and bentonite clays - critical in enhancing anion and cation exchange - increased weight of cattle at weaning by a remarkable 36pc.
He says char made from straw and poultry litter has the best lignin to cellulose ratio and makes excellent supplements for livestock, with dairy and feedlots the clear winners.
Before any of this can take place strict EPA rules must be created - first with trials which are underway now.
"ANZBIG has created a code of practice for the sustainable production of use of biochar in Australia and New Zealand which will lead to standards and a carbon sink certification programme with the view to ultimately be accepted under the ERF," said Mr Coyne.
Various water authorities are now trialling the disposal of waste solids by charring them and there is early evidence that chemicals like PFAS are easily consumed in the heat process, the same as micro-plastics from synthetics in the home laundry.
"There are a bunch of water agencies on board," said Mr Coyne. "There's a lot of action with regards to waste water."
