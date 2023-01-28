The Land
Home/Agribusiness

New look at biochar in 2023 carbon market

JB
By Jamie Brown
January 29 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biochar produced from council green waste avoids landfill tax and is a valuable supplement for soil and plant production. With the push for climate change regulation the time for this humble structure may have arrived.

A push to bring biochar into the stringent Australian standards involved in the carbon offset market could follow already successful offset sales overseas, and add to farmers' arsenal when it comes to dealing with climate change regulation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.