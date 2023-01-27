Nature Conservation Council chief executive officer Jacqui Mumford's claims last week that Murray cod have been completely eradicated from the Darling River between Louth and Bourke has astounded locals.
Ms Mumford cites The Commonwealth Environmental Water Office Monitoring, Evaluation and Research program's 2022 survey, which states it found not one single Murray cod between Bourke and Louth.
She says the native fish is being lost because too much water is being taken from the Murray Darling Basin.
Louth Fishing Club secretary Dave Mathews and Bourke Shire employee has no regard for the claims and says the researchers carrying out the survey "had no idea about where to look".
"I can take you to waterholes where I've caught the same cod five or six times," he said.
"None of our members did much fishing in 2022 because of the rains and flooding, but in 2021 there were plenty of big fish that were caught and then put back into the river."
Mr Mathews said the Louth Club, along with Bourke Shire and Bourke's fishing club, had between them released about $45,000 worth of Murray cod fingerlings bred at the Narrandera hatchery into the Darling in the past 12 months.
"We've been doing these releases for the past five to six years," he said.
He said weir pools at spots like 19 Mile, Myrtle Vale and Dunlop had been the key to keeping these large cod alive when the river course dried up.
Another Louth Fishing Club member and livestock agent from Bourke, Shane Russell, also dismissed the claims.
He said the rainfall and floods along the river in the past 12 months have made the cod and other native fish even more difficult to catch, and there was plenty of evidence that species like yellowbelly have made the most of the flush of water and are spawning freely.
Ms Mumford said while it was great to see inland rivers and wetlands full of water now, the floods are not enough to combat terrible water management decisions that have led to this disaster.
"The Coalition Government in NSW has enacted some shocking pieces of water management legislation," she said. "The gradual stroll-out of compulsory irrigation extraction meters is so overdue that it's embarrassing. Recent droughts are ignored when irrigation allocations are worked out."
NSW Irrigators' Council CEO Claire Miller said the Basin Plan assumes just taking more water from farmers is the silver bullet to fix everything.
Ms Miller said locals had observed Murray cod breeding as the recent floodwaters have moved through the basin rivers, reflecting DPI reports of improving abundance over the past 20 years.
